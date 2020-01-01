FIFA 21: How will new transfer deadline affect game?

With there such a close cutoff date between the end of the European summer transfer windows and the release of FIFA 21, will recent transfers appear?

Summer transfer window season has been hotting up, with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech's transfers to already proving to be high-profile business.

More star-studded transfers are sure to unfold across Europe, with the summer transfer window's end having been pushed back a month due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

But could this summer's transfers be included in the release of FIFA 21, which will be launched this October? Goal takes a look.

More teams

Will summer transfers be added to FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 is set to be released on October 9, 2020, while the European summer transfer window will end a few days earlier on October 5 in line with UEFA's recommendation due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on football.

The transfer window across Europe was originally set to open on June 10, closing on September 1, so it will effectively be pushed back a month.

This means that while FIFA 21 could have a large majority of completed early summer transfers already in their system, a number of deals completed on or around deadline day could be added to the game by way of multiple updates.

Deals that were completed in the beginning stages of the transfer window, such as Werner to Chelsea or Leroy Sane to Bayern, for example, would likely already be in the game, while fresher transfers could be added with each update.

Those who decide to pre-order the hard copy of the game are sure to have the least updated version of transfers in the system.

EA Sports have updated their summer transfers on their system through free regular updates in previous iterations of the game, stating ahead of the release of :

"With the Summer Transfer Market in full swing, we have commenced moving players from their old squads to their new ones. Over the course of the next few months, as player transfers are approved in the real-world we will make those same changes in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Article continues below

"We will make these changes as quickly as possible, so expect multiple updates throughout July and August.

"Please note that this only applies to new items found in packs. If you obtained a player item prior to their transfer, their item will not change while in your collection."

FIFA 21 will be released on October 9, 2020.