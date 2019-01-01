FIFA 20 Pro Clubs: Five changes we want to see on new game

The mode is widely considered as one of the most enjoyable in the annual series with a dedicated fanbase - but it needs an update

FIFA 20 has been revealed to the world and we've been given some details on this year's changes but there's still a lot more to come.

EA Sports has laid out a plan for the rest of the year in which they will drip-feed announcements. One of those is the updates to one of FIFA fans' most beloved modes, Pro Clubs.

Ultimate Team will always get the most attention but it's safe to say that Pro Clubs deserves some love considering the changes in were minimal.

Playing Pro Clubs with your friends is one of best experiences a FIFA game can give you, which is why this update is so exciting. To help you with the wait, here are five changes Goal is hoping to see.

1. More customisation options

Let's start off with one of the most in-demand upgrades: more customisation options.

While there are obvious options like more hairstyles, football boots, tattoos etc, there's a room for much more. For starters, following the thrilling World Cup this year, there should certainly be the option to create and play as a female pros - we've already seen it in the core game and Volta.

But why only stop at player customisation? There doesn't need to be licensing issues in Pro Clubs so why not give players the option to create their own badge and kits? And also let them customise and name all of our AI players, perhaps then people wouldn't get as angry at their computer-controlled team-mates.

2. Volta

The biggest addition to FIFA 20 is the Volta street football mode that has reminded more than a few fans of the popular FIFA Street series. Probably the biggest demand following the announcement at EA Play was a Pro Clubs version of the mode.

A street football mode to play online with friends would be sensational. Not only for the satisfaction of nutmegging your friend in-game but also because finding enough people for a full three-man or five-man team is much easier than completing a full 11.

Plus, Volta already has you create a pro so why not give players the option to play with friends? The mode takes you through the streets, facing off against teams of all different styles which would make for a very refreshing Pro Clubs experience. It's a match made in heaven.

3. Rewards/currency/incentives