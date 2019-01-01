FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Son and Lewandowski headline squad

The Tottenham forward joins the Bayern Munich star in leading the group this time around

Son Heung-min starred as opened the club's new stadium, earning his spot in this week's Team of the Week for Ultimate Team.

The South Korean star is joined by the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jamie Vardy to headline the starting XI of this week's squad.

Son leads the team having scored the first goal at Spurs' new stadium, and his CAM card and five-star weak-foot will make him a very enticing option for any Premier League team.

Vardy will be another interesting Premier League option, given his 95 pace, while 's Phil Jagielka also made the squad.

Lewandowski is the highest-rated player in the squad, checking in with a 94-overall card, and his 93 shooting, 92 dribbling and 87 physical should make him a legitimate force in the game.

Article continues below

Also in the starting lineup are familiar faces like Anderson Talisca, Pablo Sarabia and Danielle de Rossi, while the bench is headlined by longtime favourite Hatem Ben Arfa.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI