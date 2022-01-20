Fati leaves pitch in tears as Barcelona star suffers injury in Copa del Rey against Athletic Club
Ansu Fati left Barcelona's Copa del Rey match in tears on Thursday after sustaining an apparent injury against Athletic Club in extra time.
The forward walked straight down the tunnel upon his exit in the last-16 match.
Fati, 19, only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury and missed most of last year with knee problems.
Fati emotional as he walks off
Below is video of Fati's exit for U.S. audiences.
He was embraced by manager Xavi before disappearing down the tunnel.
What happened in the match?
Barcelona fought back to level at 2-2 in stoppage time, with Pedri providing the equaliser, but ultimately were defeated through a 105th-minute goal from Iker Muniain.
Fati had been introduced in the 61st minute as a substitute before his eventual departure.
