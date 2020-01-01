Fabregas picks Mane as Premier League's best player

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder believes the Reds attacker is shining brightest right now

Cesc Fabregas has selected Sadio Mane as the Premier League's best current player.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, the current player was asked to pick the best player in 's top flight and replied simply: "Mane for me."

The recognition from the Spaniard came on the same day the star was voted the African Player of the Year for 2019 after playing a key role in the Reds' triumph.

Mane has starred for club and country over the past year and already has 11 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season as Jurgen Klopp's side open up a 13-point gap atop the domestic table.

Fabregas was also quick to select England's top-flight when asked what was the most challenging league he has played in.

"Premier League by far!" Fabregas responded.

As far as toughest midfield opponents go, Fabregas selected Steven Gerrard and another lesser known name: "Fabrice Muamba when he was at . He was man marking me for 95’ and he even would follow me to the toilet if needed. I ended up scoring every game though."

Fabregas won the with both and during his time playing in England and admits he's disappointed to see the prestige of the competition has gone down in recent years.

"There are so many games for the top teams nowadays that managers use the FA Cup to make changes and that’s a bit sad but we would all do the same when you play 60+ games a season," he said.

Fabregas, now 32, is currently lining up for Monaco in and stressed he remains determined to achieve success with a club currently seventh in .

"There are always different motivations at different stages," he said.

"Now we have a big challenge in front of us with the new coach and I’m sure we will see a big difference in a few weeks time when we all get what he wants from us."

Monaco have won their last two matches and will next face league leaders Paris-Saint Germain away on January 12.

Fabregas also revealed in the question and answer session that he did talk to David Moyes a couple of times about a potential move to Manchester United.