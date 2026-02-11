Watching live sports isn’t always straightforward - but right now, unlocking reliable access is cheaper than ever.

Sports fans can get up to 81% off ExpressVPN right now, making one of the most trusted VPNs on the market available for just a few dollars a month. For anyone already using a VPN to avoid blackouts, stream while travelling, or protect their connection, this is one of the strongest offers of the year.

Between regional blackouts, fragmented streaming rights, and travel restrictions, even fans with multiple subscriptions can find themselves locked out of games they want to watch. That’s why VPNs have become a go-to tool for sports fans across the globe. That’s where ExpressVPN comes in, and this February, it’s giving fans even more reason to lock it in.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN now offers more - at no extra cost

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, ExpressVPN has evolved from a single-product VPN into a full digital privacy and security suite - without increasing prices.

With one subscription, users now get access to a 5-in-1 protection ecosystem, including:

ExpressVPN – Premium VPN for fast, reliable streaming and browsing

– Premium VPN for fast, reliable streaming and browsing ExpressKeys – A zero-knowledge password manager to protect logins

– A zero-knowledge password manager to protect logins ExpressMailGuard – Private email aliasing and encrypted email relay

– Private email aliasing and encrypted email relay ExpressAI – A new private AI tool designed to keep prompts and data confidential (coming soon)

– A new private AI tool designed to keep prompts and data confidential (coming soon) Identity Defender (US only) – Identity monitoring and protection for US users (coming soon)

All of this is bundled under a single account and login, depending on the plan, meaning sports fans get more protection for the same price.

Why sports fans should use a VPN

Whether you’re following the NBA, NFL, NHL, UFC, or international football, access can vary wildly depending on where you’re watching from. Streaming rights are split across services, blackout rules still apply in some regions, and travelling can mean suddenly losing access to subscriptions you already pay for.

A VPN helps solve that by:

Letting you access your usual sports streaming platforms while travelling

Helping bypass regional blackouts and geo-based restrictions

Securing your connection when streaming on public Wi-Fi (hotels, airports, bars)

Keeping your viewing habits private and protected

For sports fans who already know the value of a VPN, the appeal is simple: uninterrupted access to the games that matter.

ExpressVPN

Up to 81% off ExpressVPN subscriptions - what you get

For a limited time, sports fans can take advantage of up to 81% off ExpressVPN subscriptions, dropping the price to as low as $2.44 per month on selected plans.

That includes:

A premium VPN built for streaming live sports

Additional privacy and security tools at no extra cost

One of the best-value VPN deals currently available to US fans

If you’re already sold on using a VPN to watch sports more freely, this deal turns a smart streaming tool into a full digital privacy upgrade - for less than the cost of a monthly coffee.

Stream smarter, safer, and without limits

With blackout restrictions, travel limitations, and growing online security risks, a VPN has become part of the modern sports-watching setup. ExpressVPN’s latest deal makes that setup significantly more affordable.

With up to 81% off ExpressVPN subscriptions, there’s never been a better time to lock in reliable access and stronger online protection.

