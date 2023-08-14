Explained: Why Xavi will escape extended punishment despite blasting refereeing and La Liga after being sent off in Barcelona's fiery Getafe stalemate

Barcelona coach Xavi is unlikely to face an extended punishment for his post-match comments after his side's fiery clash against Getafe on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona manager was livid when a late penalty claim was thwarted by VAR because of a handball by midfielder Gavi. Already dismissed for showing his frustration at the officiating, Xavi let loose in his post-match comments, decrying the handball decision as "invented" and denouncing the La Liga product as an "embarrassment". Despite the strength of the comments, Mundo Deportivo claims the Barca boss will escape with just a two-match touchline ban, mandatory for his 70th minute red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fact that Xavi aimed his ire at La Liga rather than specifically attacking referee Cesar Soto Grado means a complaint from the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) integrity department would appear unlikely. The report also claims that a precedent set by the non-punishment of Carlo Ancelotti for similar comments last season should protect Xavi from further sanction over his claim that the late handball was "invented".

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI AND BARCELONA? Xavi almost certainly won't be on the touchline when Barca open their home campaign in their temporary new home of the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys against Cadiz this Sunday but should serve out a two-match ban and return when the Blaugrana travel to play Osasuna on September 3.