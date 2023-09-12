'We have the opportunity here' - Ex-Spain captain Vero Boquete insists Luis Rubiales' 'bad actions' at Women's World Cup can prompt 'change for something good'

Ex-Spain captain Vero Boquete has insisted that Luis Rubiales' "bad actions" at the Women's World Cup can prompt a "change for something good".

Rubiales was widely condemned for his actions after Spain's 2023 World Cup final victory over England. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) president planted a kiss on Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony and was also spotted grabbing his crotch in the stands as the team celebrated their victory.

Hermoso later insisted that the kiss was not consensual, but Rubiales refused to resign. FIFA then took the decision to suspend the 46-year-old for 90 days as they opened an investigation into his conduct.

The Spanish prosecutor also filed a lawsuit against Rubiales for 'sexual assault and coercion', which could see him face criminal charges. Amid the mounting pressure surrounding his position with the RFEF, Rubiales finally took the decision to step down from his post on Sunday.

Rubiales also resigned as vice president of UEFA's executive committee, and European football's main governing body released a statement thanking him for his service on Monday.

"UEFA acknowledges the public discourse surrounding Mr. Rubiales and his recent actions but would also like to thank him for his many years of service to European football," the statement read. "In view of the ongoing legal proceedings, UEFA has no further comments to make on this matter."

Speaking before UEFA's announcement at a women's players and coaches conference, Boquete expressed her belief that positive change can now come into effect after the "mess" caused by Rubiales' actions.

"What happened in the last three weeks is a mess, but at the same time it can be the right push," the former Spain midfielder told the Associated Press (AP). "How you use a bad situation, bad actions, to change something for good?

"We have the opportunity here."

A total of 81 players vowed never to play for the Spain national team again if Rubiales remained in charge of the RFEF, but Boquete is confident that the situation will be resolved after his resignation. Head coach Jorge Vilda has also been dismissed, with Montse Tome drafted in to oversee a new era as the first woman to ever manage the Spain women's team.

"In theory, all the players should be back with those demands they [made]," added Boquete, whose international career ended six years ago when Vilda didn't select her for the squad. "It's a good start, we hope that now also the players can be heard more."