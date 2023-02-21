Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves to remain in prison until trial after being denied bail for alleged sexual assault

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is to remain in prison after seeing a request for bail denied.

The 39-year-old Brazil international was arrested in January 2023 and provisionally jailed without bail following allegations made against him of an alleged sexual assault.

Alves, who has seen his contract terminated by Mexican side Pumas UNAM, had been hoping to negotiate his temporary release during a court date on Tuesday.

He was not in attendance at the hearing in question, but was represented by his defence lawyer, Cristobal Martell.

Martell argued for Alves to be released on bail pending an ongoing criminal investigation, but the state prosecutor argued that the South American should remain behind bars.

The hearing, which involved three judges, took place at Barcelona Provincial Court behind closed doors and resulted in it being determined that Alves will remain in Brians 2 Prison until his trial takes place.

No date has been set as yet for a trial, with Alves denying all of the allegations made against him.

He was arrested on January 20 after returning to Spain following the death of his wife’s mother, with the incident in which he has been imprisoned for alleged to have taken place at a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, 2022.