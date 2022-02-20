Ex-Arsenal star Wilshere joins Danish side Aarhus

Jack Wilshere has joined Danish side Aarhus.

The former Arsenal midfielder has signed a contract that runs until the end of the season but includes an option to extend the deal.

Wilshere has not played a competitive match since May 2021, when he enjoyed a short spell at Championship side Bournemouth.

What has been said?

"Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club," Wilshere told the club's website.

"It has now succeeded and it will be an exciting new challenge for me. I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period, and that opportunity AGF has offered me.

"I am very grateful for that and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward.

"I have been looking for a change of air and a fresh start in a new framework, and I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.

"It's clear that I lack a bit of training, but I'm physically in really good shape and fit, so now it's about me to get well into the squad and see if I can earn playing time for the club and contribute to , that we can get some points on the account."

What did Aarhus say?

"Jack needs no further presentation, and he has shown his worth on both club and national teams over the past 10 years," said Stig Inge Bjornebye.

"So when the opportunity arose to get him here to Aarhus, we had no doubt that we would like to pursue it. Jack can contribute with his excellent technique and his gaze for the game and he will give us some extra offensive tools.

"He is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some combat training. It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey when he has fallen well into place."

Wilshere's career so far

Wilshere rose to prominence in the Arsenal squad following his journey through the Arsenal youth academy.

He made his debut for the Gunners in 2008, but his playing time was cut short because of injuries.

The England international made almost 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was sent on loan to Bournemouth in 2016 for one year before making the permanent switch to West Ham on a free transfer two years later.

Following his release from the east London club, he returned to Bournemouth for a short spell but left last summer.

