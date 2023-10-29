'I feel deeply' - Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger gives bold verdict on Tottenham's Premier League title chances

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he considers Tottenham to be among four clubs in contention for the Premier League.

Spurs sit first in Premier League

Wenger believes they can win title

Praises Van de Ven and Maddison signing

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham lost star striker Harry Kane and placed eighth in the Premier League the previous season, but Ange Postecoglou's offensive style of football is helping them succeed so far this year. James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been especially interesting signings, and the renowned former Arsenal manager believes Tottenham will be a contender at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wenger said on beIN Sports: “If I said after 10 games [they’d be] top of the league… You ask me, not a tricky question because I like always to say what I feel deeply, and I believe Tottenham will be one of the contenders for the league. They bought Maddison, who is a great player and who is that link from low midfield to high midfield, and added some technical creativity to the team. “They bought Van de Ven who I find exceptional. I find him absolutely exceptional.

“They had weaknesses there [at the back] and last year [Hugo] Lloris didn’t have the best of seasons as well. And overall, the movement from Son into the middle looks very good."

When asked if he thought Tottenham were genuine title contenders, Wenger added: “For the Premier League. I would say Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and City of course will always come back. They look like the four who will fight at the moment for the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham currently sit top of the table with 26 points from 11 games, two clear of Arsenal. They have scored 22 goals in this campaign, the most behind Manchester City and Newcastle United.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will next be in action when they take on London rivals, Chelsea on Monday, November 6 in a bid to extend their lead on top.