Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

The Red Devils face a daunting trip to Kazakhstan while the Gunners will take on last season's beaten semi-finalists during the opening round

face trips to Kazakhstan and in the group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while will take on last season's semi-finalists following the draw in .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's Group L line up is completed by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, but the Red Devils still face two daunting trips across Europe which could play a part in their bid for domestic success as the season wears on.

The Gunners' group, meanwhile, is completed by Standard Liege of and Vitoria Guimaraes of as Unai Emery looks to go one better and win the competition following their defeat to in the final last season.

Defeat in Baku saw the north London outfit miss out on qualification for the , but after a strong summer in the transfer window, Emery's side begin the tournament as one of the favourites.

Their clash with Eintracht is sure to catch the eye, though the side have lost star striker duo of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller ahead of the new campaign.

Fellow Premier League side will face Turkish giants and Portuguese outfit Braga in Group K, as well as Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava in what is Nuno Espirito Santo's side's first European campaign for 39 years.

They saw off tough opposition in in the final play-off round to reach the group stages, with Nuno set to return to his homeland during the opening round.

Scottish champions , meanwhile, have been drawn to face side , French outfit and Romanian champions CFR Cluj, who have already knocked them out of the Champions League this season in qualifying.

Their Old Firm rivals, , face a daunting group having been drawn to face , and .

Elsewhere, and will do battle in Group J, which also includes and Austrian debutants Wolfsberger.

, who won the competition in three successive years between 2014-16, were the first team out of the hat and face APOEL of Cyrpus, Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Dudelange of Luxembourg in Group A.

There is also an intriguing Scandinavian derby in Group B, with Danish side FC Copenhagen taking on 's in a group which also includes and Lugano.

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D Sevilla Dynamo Kiev CP APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar Qarabag Malmo Rosenborg Dudelange Lugano Trabzonspor LASK Linz

Group E Group F Group G Group H Lazio Arsenal Porto Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt Young Boys Rennes Standard Liege Feyenoord CFR Cluj Vitoria Guimaraes Rangers Ferencvaros