Euro 2024: England to face Italy & Ukraine in qualification as Scotland draw Spain & Norway

- England to face Italy and Ukraine
- Scotland drawn with Norway & Spain
- France to take on the Netherlands
WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are set to face the team that defeated them in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as well as Ukraine - who they beat in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. Scotland will be hoping to stop Haaland and co, while France will square off against the Netherlands in Group B.
EURO 2024 QUALIFICATION DRAW IN FULL:
Group
Teams
Group A
Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B
Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C
Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D
Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E
Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F
Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G
Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H
Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I
Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J
Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification games begin in March 2022 and end in November 2023. The top two teams in each group advance to Euro 2024, with the remaining places being taken by hosts Germany and three play-off winners.