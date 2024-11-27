Explore Etihad Airways new routes this Black Friday with discounts to Egypt, Bali, Kenya & more

Use Etihad Airway’s Black Friday flights sale to find out more about the airline’s new routes and destinations

Skip the usual Black Friday chaos, and let’s talk about something way better: your 2025 travel dreams. Forget battling the crowds for gadgets or deals on stuff you don’t need. Instead, why not treat yourself (and maybe someone special) to unforgettable memories that last forever?

Etihad Airways has just dropped their jaw-dropping Black Friday sale, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this. Picture yourself jetting off to incredible destinations worldwide, including exciting new routes, all at prices that’ll make your wallet happy. Ready to pack your bags? Let’s make those dream trips a reality.

The UAE’s national carrier are offering staggering discounts of up to 20% on selected flights between 15 January to 31 May 2025. The Etihad Airways Black Friday promotion runs from November 27th to December 3rd 2024, so stop daydreaming and get your 2025 off to a magical start.

Article continues below

Etihad Airways now flies to more destinations than ever before, and they are constantly adding new and exciting destinations to their ever-growing global network. Whether you want to fly to Abu Dhabi or choose from over 75 dream destinations in over 40 countries, you can see more of the world with Etihad Airways. Take a look at some of Etihad’s newest destination additions, including Nairobi, Bali and Warsaw and start planning your next unforgettable adventure.

Let GOAL help show you everything you need to know about Etihad Airways’s new routes and destinations included in their 2024 Black Friday flights sale.

What are Etihad's new routes?

Etihad Airways continues to broaden the horizons of holidaymakers and tourists as the UAE airline expands the list of worldwide destinations it flies to. Recent additions to their network include the Eastern European cities of Warsaw and Prague.

Looking further afield globally, Etihad now offers flights to Al Alamein in Egypt, Nairobi in Kenya, the Indonesian province of Bali, the Saudi province of Al Qassim and Jaipur in India. The addition of these destinations reflects Etihad's ongoing strategy to enhance the connection between countries, communities and cultures.

Nairobi

Getty Images

One of the most eye-catching additions to the Etihad Airway’s list of worldwide destinations is Nairobi. From December 15 this year, Etihad will operate four flights per week to the Kenyan capital. Nairobi has often been misthought of as merely a stopover point for travellers before they continue their journey to explore the country’s renowned national parks, but it deserves recognition in its own right. Explore this unique city for yourself and take in everything the destination has to offer.

Nairobi is where vibrant city life meets with awe-inspiring natural beauty. Whether you're captivated by the excitement of city life or the calmness of nature, Nairobi offers a magical and magnificent blend of experiences. You can immerse yourself in the bustling markets, relax, sit back and enjoy the burgeoning and delicious local food, or if feeling more adventurous, embark on unforgettable nature adventures. Wildlife enthusiasts need not even leave the city before experiencing the flourishing animal population of Kenya. Plan a visit to Nairobi National Park, one of the only national parks within city limits. Here, you'll find giraffes, lions, and zebras, among other incredible wildlife.

Al Alamein

Etihad Airways

Another African location on Etihad Airways' list of new flight destinations is Al Alamein in Egypt. It only comes on the Etihad radar during the summer of 2025, so it won’t be available as an option for the Black Friday sale, with flights only discounted between 15 January to 31 May 2025. However, it’s worth noting that Etihad will be operating two flights per week to the Egyptian coastal gem from July 17 2025.

Al Alamein is a stunning spot along Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. Egypt is known for its fascinating history, gorgeous beaches, and majestic desert landscapes, and the country attracts millions of tourists every year. However, Al Alamein, located on the western coast of the Mediterranean Sea, is one Egyptian destination that seems to go unnoticed by travellers but is one that very much deserves a closer look. With its luxurious resorts, pristine beaches, and rich heritage, Al Alamein is a tantalising blend of modernity and tradition, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.

Bali

Getty Images

One of Etihad Airways' newest flight routes, and one that is already up and running, is to Bali. The national airline of the UAE touched down for the first time in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, 26 June this year. It marked the launch of a regular four-flights-a-week service between Abu Dhabi and the paradise island destination. With its vibrant culture and spiritual essence, the Indonesian resort continues to captivate travellers and holidaymakers.

The island of Bali is a small province in Indonesia, located between Java and Lombok. The popular tourist hot spot is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and beautiful beaches. Talking of beautiful beaches, some of the most popular ones include Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Sanur, Jimbaran, and Nusa Dua, where visitors can swim, surf, or lay back and relax. Bali also has a rich cultural heritage unique from the rest of Indonesia. You can explore ancient temples, witness traditional ceremonies, and learn about the local customs and traditions.

Bali’s cuisine is both diverse and delicious, with a mix of Indonesian, Chinese, and Indian influences. You could sample local specialities like nasi goreng (fried rice), sate (grilled meat skewers) and babi guling (roast pig). After an exhilarating day of surfing, hiking, temple-spotting and tucking into tasty local morsels, why not check out Bali’s lively nightlife. With a mix of beach clubs, bars, and nightclubs, visitors can dance the night away under the stars. Bali also suits all budgets, as holidaymakers can enjoy luxury villas or budget-friendly guesthouses without breaking the bank.

Warsaw and Prague

Getty Images

Etihad Airways continues its expansion across Europe with the launch of two exciting new routes, Prague in Czechia and Warsaw in Poland. It marks the first time the airline has flown directly to these countries. Prague, the capital of Czechia, is a city of fairy-tale charm and architectural wonder. It’s a haven for history buffs and culture enthusiasts alike.

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, is a bustling metropolis with so much to offer. It blends a rich historical legacy with modern energy, perfectly balancing old and new architecture throughout the city, and there’s a vibrant cultural scene to match. Starting from 2 June 2025, Etihad will launch four weekly direct flights to both Warsaw and Prague, providing business and leisure travellers with convenient access to those European cities.

Al Qassim

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways now operates four flights a week to Al Qassim, a province in Saudi Arabia. It's the airline's fourth direct Saudi destination, marking 20 years of Etihad flights connecting Abu Dhabi with the Kingdom. Al Qassim is a special location for trade and agriculture, producing over a million tons of crops annually, including vegetables, grains, and dates. Al Qassim supplies 70+ countries with the finest dates. Al Qassim, located within the Najd Highland (that includes Riyadh, Al Qassim and Hail), captivates the hearts of visitors with its cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and beautiful nature.

Etihad Airways Black Friday sale to new routes

Travel the world and visit some of Etihad Airway's newest destinations with the airline's Black Friday flight sale. Etihad are offering staggering discounts of up to 20% on selected flights between 15 January to 31 May 2025 to numerous destinations across its network. Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app for the latest sale fares and to remain informed of the appropriate entry regulations at their final destination.

Make sure you don’t forget about the 20% off sale by signing up for updates on the Etihad website. You can also browse Etihad flights on Skyscanner to look at routes and get a rough idea of prices. You can set up price alerts so you know when fares have dropped and experiment with features like searching for flights to ‘everywhere’ for inspiration. Check out just some of Etihad Airways’ average prices to and from major cities and to some of the newest Etihad destinations.