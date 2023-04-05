Erling Haaland RETURNS to Man City training ahead of crucial Southampton clash & Champions League quarter-final vs Bayern

Erling Haaland has returned to Manchester City training ahead of the club's crucial upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Bayern Munich.

Suffered a groin injury against Burnley

Missed Norway commitments and Liverpool win

Expected to return against Southampton

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian suffered a groin injury during City’s 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup on March 18, which left him sidelined for more than two weeks. He was forced to withdraw from the Norway squad for the 2024 European Champions qualifiers against Spain and Georgia, and also had to sit out City's Premier League encounter against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side romped to a 4-1 victory over the Reds in Haaland's absence, but he is now set to re-join the squad.

City confirmed the striker's return to training in a short video on social media with the caption: "@ErlingHaaland is back! 👀"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been in terrific form since he joined the reigning Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 42 goals in 37 matches across all competitions. He will now seek to help City close out an unprecedented treble, with the league title still up for grabs alongside FA Cup and Champions League honours.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola could throw Haaland straight back in against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday, where a win would see City cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points. The 22-year-old will also be in line to feature when City welcome Bayern Munich to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 11.