Erling Haaland on same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Man City manager Pep Guardiola

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland scored twice as City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, taking his Premier League tally to 30 goals in just 27 appearances. Guardiola credited the Norway striker for changing the match against the struggling Saints and compared him to legendary attackers Messi and Ronaldo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass," he told Match of the Day. "His talent is really good. We need him. The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. As a top scorer we lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level. He scores a lot of goals. I am very happy with 65 minutes after injury and he helped us again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been sensational since he joined the Premier League club from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 22-year-old has been vital in the Champions League for the English side, too, scoring 10 times in just six appearances in the competition.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will look to maintain his magnificent form when his side take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.