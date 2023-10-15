'We didn't let Erling Haaland get comfortable' - Dani Carvajal reveals how Spain kept Norway star silent to secure Euro 2024 spot

Dani Carvajal has revealed how Spain kept Erling Haaland quiet in their qualification-clinching win against Norway on Sunday night.

Carvajal praises defence

Applauds Spain's 'complete game'

Win sends Spain and Scotland through

WHAT HAPPENED? Spain booked their place in next summer's Euro 2024 finals in Germany courtesy of Gavi's strike early in the second half. The visitors held on relatively comfortably as a Norway side spearheaded by Haaland and Martin Odegaard struggled to create opportunities.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We came here to win, we played a complete game," Carvajal told Teledeporte. "They hardly gave us any chances and we are going home happy and with our ticket to the Euro."

On keeping Haaland quiet he added: "Defensively, from Unai [Simon] to Alvaro [Morata] we have been very compact, we have not allowed him to receive any comfortable ball. Praise the work of the centre-backs because they have done a fantastic job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain will be delighted to qualify comfortably from a tricky group and that early defeat in Glasgow. Norway's talented generation of players will have to wait on other results to see if they can avoid yet another qualification failure via the play-off route.

WHAT NEXT FOR DANI CARVAJAL? The right-back will hardly have time to unpack his bags when he returns to Madrid, with three away fixtures against Sevilla, Braga and Barcelona on the schedule.