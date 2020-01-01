Eriksen frustrated at Inter: I don't want to sit on the bench

Speaking while on international duty with Denmark, the playmaker made it clear that he wants more minutes on the pitch

midfielder Christian Eriksen insisted he does not expect to sit on the bench for the rest of the season as he vented his frustration.

Eriksen swapped for Inter in January but the international has struggled to establish himself in Antonio Conte's starting XI.

The 28-year-old has only featured in 73 minutes of action this term, having started just eight of 17 league fixtures in 2019-20.

In total, Eriksen started 11 matches across all competitions for Inter last season.

Asked about his Inter situation while on international duty as Denmark prepare to face in Sunday's Nations League clash, Eriksen told reporters: "I don't want to sit on the bench for the whole season. I hope this isn't the coach's or the club's intention.

"There will be an incredible number of matches in a short time, and now we also have three national team matches in a few days. The starts when we get back to their respective clubs, so there will be a lot of games to play.

"I'm sure I'll probably have my minutes. So it depends a lot on the people on the outside and I myself expect this moment to come.

"I find myself at a point where perhaps I had never been in a club team before. I got off to a great start after arriving at Inter in January and tried to show off... then we stopped because of coronavirus and it went little up and down.

"People's thinking and expectations of me as a player is to be decisive in every game, and that wasn't the case. That's why people from the outside look at me differently now.

"Obviously you become less patient when you have experience and have tried different things… in the end it is always unpleasant to sit on the bench."

Eriksen was linked with a deadline-day exit amid reported interest from duo and , but the Danish star remains in Milan.

"I have not heard anything from my agent, and if there was something around me, I would have heard it from him or the club, but there was nothing," he added.

"I gradually got used to the fact that a lot is written in the press. What is true and what is not true, I cannot answer. I only know what I was told and there was nothing concrete. So Monday was just a day like any other for me, because nothing happened."