Erik ten Hag has hailed the return of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as Manchester United look to secure their place in the Premier League top four.

Casemiro & Erisken in line for return in coming games

Ten Hag labels them both as 'valuable'

Casemiro missed four games due to second red card

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a strong start to 2023, Man Utd's Premier League season has hit a small stumbling block in recent weeks. The Red Devils got pumped 7-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool, before playing out a 0-0 draw with Southampton, which also saw Casemiro pick up a red card and a four-match suspension. Newcastle thenenacted revenge for their defeat to United in the Carabao Cup final, triumphing 2-0 at St. James' Park. However, following a recent victory over Brentford, things are looking up and Ten Hag is also about to be boosted by the returns of Casemiro and Eriksen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has hailed the return of the two midfielders who were so important to United's success early on in the campaign. He said: "It's obvious and clear they are two very valuable players for us and especially so in midfield, we all know how important the midfield department is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has been absent for the best part of three months with an injury picked up against Reading in the FA Cup, and Ten Hag was full of praise for the Danish midfielder. "He is always composed on the ball. You can always find him, so in the progressing of the game and he has key actions. He has key passes, the final pass, so I think that brings a lot to a team."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have three games in eight days as they face Everton and Nottingham Forest either side of a Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla.