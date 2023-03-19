'Dominant!' - Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Man Utd captain Harry Maguire despite reduced role

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for Harry Maguire even though the captain is struggling for starts.

Maguire no longer a regular at Man Utd

But Ten Hag happy with his progress

Has praised his leadership qualities

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ten Hag, making just five Premier League starts so far this season. He did play all 90 minutes last time out, against Real Betis in the Europa League, and was praised by his manager after the 1-0 win in Seville.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Definitely. I'm really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment," he said. "He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has admitted to being frustrated at his lack of game this season after seeing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez forge a strong partnership in the heart of the United defence. Yet Ten Hag has also opted to use full-back Luke Shaw over Maguire at times, preferring to have a left-footer as part of his centre-back pairing.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Maguire will be hoping for more first-team minutes when United take on Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. The defender will then link up with the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.