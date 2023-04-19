Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists David de Gea is a 'complete goalkeeper' amid transfer exit rumours

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended David de Gea from criticism about his kicking ability amid rumours about the goalkeeper's future.

Ten Hag defends De Gea

Said goalkeeper's main job is to stop shots

Spaniard's Man Utd contract runs out in June

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager praised his goalkeeper for his shot-stopping and dismissed concerns about his ability to play the ball out from the back, which has come under increased scrutiny this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Stopping goals - that is the main job for a goalkeeper," Ten Hag said ahead of United's quarter-final second leg away to Sevilla in the Europa League. "Everyone has their own particular style. Nowadays, in possession, it has become more and more important at top levels. But at the end of the day it is about stopping goals; shots; crosses; one-on-ones. I think David is a complete goalkeeper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea is a world-renowned shot-stopper but his lack of ability on the ball has long attracted criticism, particularly in Spain. He has not played for his country since October 2020 and new Spain coach Luis de La Fuente left him out of the squad for the team's Euro 2024 qualifiers last month. De Gea, who is United's highest-paid player, has only two months left on his contract with the club and according to reports has rejected the latest offer of an extension.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United play away to Sevilla after drawing the first leg 2-2. After returning from Spain they face Brighton in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.