Erik ten Hag: I didn't lose sleep over Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the decision to kick Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club following his explosive TV interview.

Ronaldo left United in November

Has since moved to Al-Nassr

Ten Hag happy with decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo left United in November following an infamous television interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club. Ten Hag has spoken about the Portuguese superstar's exit from the club and insisted he was not worried by the decision to let him leave Old Trafford.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I had my reasons. They were obvious and I also knew the consequences. It could have had a negative outcome. That is always possible in football. But I am not worrying. I sleep well also, even during those nights. I have to take decisions in respect of advancing the club and the team," he said.

"That is my job and that is the responsibility I have - and I have to stand by those decisions. I have to face the consequences and the impact of my decisions, not only in the short-term but also for the longer-term. Of course, you don’t always have a lot of time. In that period I remember we had 10 days so I could consider which choice would be the best. You always have to think strategically.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has since guided United to a first trophy in six years as they beat Newcastle to lift the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils are also into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in the last-16 of the Europa League and sit third in the Premier League under the Dutchman.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W8 D2), going down 3-2 at Arsenal in January. Since the resumption of the competition following the World Cup break, no side has won more points than the Red Devils (23).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's charges take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and then welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.