Enzo Fernandez recommendation prompts Chelsea to line up SURPRISE new permanent manager

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly told the club that he wants former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo to take over permanently.

Enzo worked with Gallardo at River

Midfielder has reportedly given "go-ahead"

Argentine thought to be learning English

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair worked together at River, and it was Gallardo who handed Fernandez his first team debut at the club back in 2019 after he came through their academy. UOL writes that the 22-year-old still sees his former manager as a "father figure" and would be delighted to be reunited with him - reportedly giving 'the go-ahead" for Chelsea to make their move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian outlet even goes as far as to say that Gallardo is "close" to being appointed. The 47-year-old has been out of management since leaving River in November, but reports in Argentina suggest that he is ready is get back into management and is confident of landing the Chelsea role. Gallardo is thought to have been learning English since his departure from River, and is keen to test himself against the prowess of the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That decision, of course, won't hinge on Gallardo or Fernandez, but the Chelsea hierarchy. The Argentine tactician would certainly be a left-field appointment, given that Graham Potter was relieved of his duties due to his relative inexperience at the highest level, and early frontrunners for the role include high-calibre names such as Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique. The latter is also thought to have met Chelsea representatives in face-to-face meetings last week.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? That said, Frank Lampard's appointment on an interim basis was done specifically to allow Todd Boehly and Co. time to assess their options, meaning Gallardo's name will likely still be one under consideration. In the meantime, Fernandez and Co. have a Champions League quarter-final to attend to, as they travel to holders Real Madrid in Wednesday's first leg.