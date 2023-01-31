Enzo Fernandez set to undergo Chelsea medical in Lisbon after Benfica transfer survives collapse

- Growing confidence deal will be done
- Chelsea set to pay record fee
- Player to have medical in Portugal
WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier on Tuesday a British record transfer to Stamford Bridge had stalled over the structure of payments of a mammoth fee that could surpass Fernandez's £106 million ($130m) release clause, but discussions were more positive in the afternoon and the deal was resurrected.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to various reports, there is now optimism the transfer will be completed ahead of the 11pm deadline, and Benfica have granted permission for Fernandez to undergo a medical in the Portuguese capital once everything has been signed off.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Per Fabrizio Romano, Benfica club president Rui Costa will have the final say over whether the transfer to Chelsea is given the green light.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face Fulham on Friday in a west London derby and will hope to have Fernandez in the squad at Stamford Bridge.