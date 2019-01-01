England have no weaknesses, concedes Montenegro manager

Ahead of the two nations meeting in Euro 2020 qualification, the home side's head coach said he knows the size of his team's task

Montenegro manager Ljubisa Tumbakovic has admitted he does not see any weakness when analysing upcoming opponents .

The two nations are set to face off in qualifying on Monday, and the Balkan nation facing a huge task to stop the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate's side began qualifying with an emphatic 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday , with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick.

Montenegro meanwhile secured a 1-1 draw at Bulgaria, but will be seeking a more positive result when they return home to the Podgorica City Stadium.

But that will be extremely difficult according to Tumbakovic, who, when asked if there was an English weak spot he was looking to target, said: "I'm really trying but I can't.

"We in the coaching team who deal with the players are realistic."

Tumbakovic's comments are in contrast to those of Czech striker Matej Vydra, who said prior to their match that England's defence – and in particular Harry Maguire – could be exploited.

Montenegro do at least have a history of positive results against England, having drawn three and lost just one of their four meetings.

Tumbakovic, however, isn't getting caught up in that history, insisting that past results won't have any effect on Monday's game.

"Things that happen in the past are just nice results for Montenegro," Tumbakovic said.

"Tomorrow we will play a match with totally different players, new coaches, with different capabilities and different ideas from both teams."

The Montenegro boss added that while he was happy with his side's second-half performance against Bulgaria, he knows that they will have to boost their performance to secure another result against the World Cup semi-finalists.

"Our performance in the second half was a lot better but still far away from the quality of football Montenegro can show in this competition," he added.

"That is why I do believe this second game will be at a higher level than the first one - the model and the way the (England) national team plays is something special."