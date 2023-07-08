Bemused England coach Ashley Cole sent off as U21s European Championship final descends into chaos after bizarre Curtis Jones goal

The former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back was red carded despite appearing to calm down the situation after a scuffle by the dugout area.

England U21s coach Ashley Cole was shown a red card in the European Championship final as the game descended into utter chaos towards the end of the first half.

Cole Palmer's free-kick, that deflected in off Curtis Jones, gave the Young Lions the lead in stoppage time, prompting players and coaching staff from both sides scuffling towards the dugout area.

It's unclear why former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Cole - who was sent off nine times during his playing career - was dismissed, as it appeared he was actually trying to play peacemaker and calm things down.

