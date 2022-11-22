England & Arsenal star Beth Mead suffers ACL injury that puts World Cup hopes at risk

England and Arsenal star Beth Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday's defeat to Manchester United, her club has confirmed.

Mead ruptured ACL on Saturday

Will now undergo surgery

2023 World Cup participation in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead suffered the injury in the closing stages of the weekend's game and is almost certain to miss the remainder of the Gunners' season, in which they are battling for the Women's Super League title and competing in Europe. She will see a surgeon in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With ACL ruptures usually taking around six to nine months to recover from, there are immediate concerns for England, too. They will travel to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 Women's World Cup in less than eight months' time and Mead was one of the stars in their 2022 Euros triumph.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT: From GOAL's Women's Football Correspondent Amee Ruszkai - This is a huge blow for Arsenal. Mead joins club captain Kim Little, England skipper Leah Williamson and Brazil captain Rafaelle on the list of players out for significant periods of time, with Lina Hurtig still also missing. The rest of the squad really needs to come together now to deal with an intense period of games for which so many will be absent.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will have to manage without Mead when they travel to Turin on Thursday to take on Juventus - who are managed by former Gunners boss Joe Montemurro - in the Women's Champions League.