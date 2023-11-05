'Suffering to win is the story of my life' - Emi Martinez reveals how World Cup final win against France made him 'a better goalkeeper' and inspired Yashin Trophy success

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez revealed how the World Cup final against France changed his life for the better.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine claimed that playing in the World Cup final against France in Qatar last year had made him a better goalkeeper and also inspired his 2023 Yashin Trophy win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L'Equipe, Martinez said: "The final against France? For 75 minutes, this is the best match we have played with this team. And the beauty of football is that in just 10 minutes everything can change. But this match made me a better goalkeeper. Suffering to win is the story of my life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's success in international football since 2021. After playing a pivotal role in his nation's Copa America triumph in Brazil, he then made some spectacular saves throughout the 2022 World Cup including the final which helped Lionel Messi lift the coveted trophy.

WHAT NEXT? The custodian will be next seen in action for Aston Villa on Thursday when they take on Dutch side AZ in the Europa Conference League.