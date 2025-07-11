Aston Villa may have dropped an Emi Martinez transfer hint, with a deal reportedly being lined up for Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Martinez has seen serious questions asked of his future at Villa Park. The Argentina international has been linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League, while Manchester United are said to view him as a potential upgrade on Andre Onana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The path could be cleared for Martinez to take on a new challenge as Villa line up an agreement for Netherlands international Bizot. The Mirror claims that the 34-year-old Dutchman is “keen to play in the Premier League”.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Villans need to bring in at least one keeper this summer as back-up shot-stopper Robin Olsen was released as a free agent when his contract expired. Bizot could come in as first choice, or as competition for Martinez.

WHAT MARTINEZ SAID

Enigmatic South American Martinez said when asked about his plans while away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country: "My future? I don’t know, I come here to play for the national team, and that’s the only thing that matters to me right now. Do I want to move to a new club? The transfer window just opened, so there’s still a long way to go.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BIZOT?

It is claimed that a swoop for Bizot, who has spent the last four years with French outfit Brest and graced the Champions League with them in the 2024-25 campaign, could be wrapped up in a matter of days.