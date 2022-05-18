Elliott: I've been slow to get back to my best for Liverpool after horror injury

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott admits that he has struggled to get back to top form after spending a prolonged period on the sidelines due to injury.

Elliott fractured his ankle in September and was forced to miss four months of action for the Reds, barely featuring since his return to action.

Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Southampton was the 19-year-old's first Premier League appearance since January but he does not blame Jurgen Klopp for keeping him on the margins of the Liverpool team.

What did Elliott say about lack of playing time?

"I know myself that I am fit but it's down to the manager to make the decisions," the youngster explained to the Liverpool Echo.

"We're all 100 per cent behind his decisions and we all take it on the chin. So I haven't been playing that much but it's been all down to me really.

"There have been some training weeks where I haven't really been at my best and it's down to me to make sure that I am showing the gaffer that I am able to play and I am ready for the opportunity like today when it is given to me.

"But like I say, we're all committed and we're all 100% behind the gaffer. So whatever team is put out or whatever subs come on, it's best for us and best for the team, so we're all for it as a team.

"We're all here if we're needed. But as I say, just to put the shirt back on again and play in front of the fans and to get the win like we did today, which was a crucial one, is a lovely experience, a lovely feeling and hopefully many more to come.

"It was nice to get back out there again in the Premier League, get some minutes and obviously I know I needed to keep myself fresh. I obviously had a terrible injury and I knew I didn't need to rush anything.

"I just needed to keep myself fit and like you've seen today I needed to make sure I can get through the minutes I play. That is all I have focused on really."

What's next for Elliott and Liverpool?

Liverpool now face the two most important games of their sparkling season as they remain in the hunt for the quadruple.

The FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners must overturn a one-point deficit on Manchester City in Sunday's final games to lift the Premier League - the Reds host Wolves at Anfield while Pep Guardiola's charges are at home to Aston Villa.

The following weekend Liverpool decamp to Paris for the Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 decider.

