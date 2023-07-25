Eden Hazard rejects chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami despite being released by Real Madrid

Ex-Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has reportedly declined the chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as he prefers to stay in Europe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian is a free agent after seeing his Real Madrid contract terminated one year early. There were reports that Inter Miami, the MLS outfit co-owned by David Beckham, were keen to get him on board to build a star-studded squad that now includes Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, according to Voetbalkrant, Hazard has turned down an offer to move to the DRV PNK Stadium in MLS as he prefers to continue his career in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has also been linked with a potential return to Belgium with Anderlecht, but the club has ruled out a move for the former Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker. He has insisted that he does not want to retire but is struggling to find a new club after he was labelled as a flop following a miserable spell in the Spanish capital where he managed only seven goals and four assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Anderlecht ruling out a move for Hazard, it remains to be seen if other European clubs will express interest in the 32-year-old. Nonetheless, he was given a hero's farewell in Brussels after he announced his decision to retire from international duty after the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Hazard's desire to stay in Europe may limit his options, and it remains to be seen if his status as a free agent draws the attention of potential employers.