Eberechi Eze debuts New Balance’s bold new ABZORB 2000

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze and New Balance have unveiled a stunning new campaign for the ABZORB 2000 trainers. It includes a video, which is voiced by Design Manager Charlotte Lee. The video showcases how the model was brought to life, from pulling archival inspiration to using new methods and technology to create the final product.

The iconic ABZORB sole unit features on several of New Balance’s most popular lifestyle models, from reissued, running-inspired classics like the 1906R and 530 to the avant-garde 1906 Loafer. For the next evolutionary stage of ABZORB, a fresh perspective on visual tech, Lee turned to Y2K aesthetics and her personal memories of 2000s fashion.

New Balance

To fully capture her vision of something wholly new, she approached the design process digitally, learning a new way of working with VR programming instead of traditional pencil and paper. Now the latest campaign showcases Eze sporting the ABZORB 2000 throughout an urban landscape, demonstrating the shoe's seamless transition from performance to lifestyle.

The ABZORB 2000 is now available for $170 in the US and £170 in the UK, on the New Balance websites and in stores.