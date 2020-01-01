‘Door is still open’ for new Vertonghen contract at Spurs despite defender edging towards free agency

The Belgium international is approaching the end of his current deal in north London, but his agent claims an extended stay remains an option

The “door is still open” for Jan Vertonghen to follow the lead of Toby Alderweireld and commit to a new contract at , says the defender’s agent.

As things stand, the 32-year-old will hit free agency in the summer when his current deal expires.

Spurs had been hoping to have fresh terms in place by now, with the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager having convinced another Belgium international to put pen to paper.

More teams

Vertonghen is yet to make the same decision as fellow countryman Alderweireld, but his representative says there is no guarantee that he will be moving on.

Tom De Mul has told HLN of future talks in north London: “We currently have no agreement [with Tottenham], but I do not rule anything out.

“We consider everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly as a free agent, but Tottenham also remains an interesting option for us. The door is still open.

“He still wants to get good results with Spurs after a difficult start. He wants to qualify for the or , or in this case to win the .

“He is 32, but he is still so ambitious. He is focused. The Euros, for example, are super important to him.

“That's the beauty of him. He wants to play at the highest level in a top competition for as long as possible. He is still very hungry.”

Further questions were asked of Vertonghen’s ongoing presence at Spurs on the back of his most recent outing.

He was clearly frustrated at being substituted in the 54th minute of an FA Cup fourth-round replay with , but De Mul says that incident has been blown out of proportion.

Article continues below

He added: “It is made a bit too big in my eyes. Jan was just disappointed at the time of his replacement, about his performance, about that of the team.

“It is difficult for Jan to hide that, but that's just the way he is. He is still very happy with Tottenham and feels great in London.”

Spurs are now on their winter break and will not be back in Premier League action until taking in a trip to on February 16.