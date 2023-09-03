Donny van de Beek could still leave Man Utd: Galatasaray continue loan talks after seeing £1m bid turned down on deadline day

Donny van de Beek is continuing talks with Galatasaray over a potential loan move to the Turkish side in the hope of reigniting his career.

Midfielder has made 34 league appearances in three years

Galatasaray already had one loan bid rejected

Van de Beek desperate for move away from Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The two clubs continue to be locked in talks regarding the midfielder's future according to The Daily Mail. Van de Beek is in need of a fresh start after his career derailed during his time at Old Trafford, and Galatasaray remain interested despite seeing a £1 million ($1.3m) loan bid turned down on deadline day. Turkish Super Lig clubs are able to sign players until September 15.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has failed to impress three managers since his £40m ($50.3m) move from Ajax in August 2020, including Erik ten Hag for whom he played under in Amsterdam. His time in Manchester has been plagued by injuries as well as a brief but unsuccessful loan spell at Everton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? Should the midfielder get his wish, he'll be playing his football out in Turkey this season and will be hoping that the move will finally get his career back on track.