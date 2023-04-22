Dominant Manchester City achieve FA Cup defensive milestone not seen since 1965-66

Manchester City have become the first team since Everton in 1965-66 to reach the FA Cup final without conceding a goal.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the help of a hat-trick from winger Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday to reach this year's FA Cup final. The win means that City have become the first team since Everton in 1965-66 to reach the tournament's final without conceding a single goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City's run in the FA Cup highlights how dominant Pep Guardiola's side have been this season. They are now one step closer to winning the tournament for the seventh time, while also having a strong chance of winning the treble, having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and being only five points behind league leaders Arsenal with two games in hand in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City's focus will now be on the potential title-deciding Premier League match with Arsenal at home on April 26.