Diego stays! Simeone set to become Atletico Madrid's longest-serving coach ever as he agrees to take pay cut to sign new contract

Diego Simeone is set to take a pay cut in order to become the longest-serving manager in Atletico Madrid's history.

Simeone to extend contract until 2027

Manager to take salary cut

Will become longest-serving coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Simeone's current Atletico contract will expire at the end of the season. There has been speculation that he could leave the Spanish club, but according to Marca the 53-year-old is set to sign a new deal until 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simeone is the highest-earning coach in club football, but he has reportedly agreed to significantly reduce his salary to ease Atleti's financial concerns. If the Rojiblancos' most successful-ever coach stays at the club until 2027 then his 15-year tenure will be the longest in club history.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE AND ATLETI? The Madrid club will look to bounce back from a surprise 2-1 loss to Las Palmas on Friday when they take on Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.