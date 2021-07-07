Denmark are favourites against England - Schmeichel

The former goalkeeper believes his country have the upper hand against Gareth Southgate's men in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley tonight

Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel is confident his country can beat England in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday.

The two sides meet at Wembley to compete for a place in the tournament decider against Italy.

The Three Lions are the bookmakers' favourites to win the clash against Kasper Hjulmand's team, but ex-Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel feels the Scandinavian nation are in great shape.

What has been said?

"If I'm honest, I think Denmark are favourites," he told Manchester United's website .

"I think it's going to be tight. There are great similarities between the managers. [They are] very similar in their approach, man management, how they want to play the game, [they're] very flexible, they keep very solid at the back and in midfield and then they have creativity in the wider areas and people who are getting on the end of chances up front.

"I really do believe this is very evenly balanced, in spite of what people may read in England. It's very much about what happens on the day."

How did Denmark reach the semi-finals?

Denmark have had an arduous journey to the last four of the competition. After Christian Eriksen's collapse because of a cardiac arrest during the first half of their first game, Hjulmand's team lost to Finland and Belgium.

They recovered with a 4-1 win against Russia to go on to the knockout rounds and beat Wales 4-0 in the round of 16. The Danes then beat Czech Republic in the quarter-finals to set up the clash with Gareth Southgate's team.

England's journey to the last four

England have had a smoother run at Euro 2020. They finished the group stage with seven points after beating Croatia and Czech Republic and drawing 0-0 with Scotland.

Wins against Germany and Ukraine in the knockout stages then carried them to the final four, and they are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

