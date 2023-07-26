Declan Rice urges Arsenal fans not to 'judge' him on £105m price tag too quickly as he discusses 'pressure' of becoming Britain's most expensive player

Declan Rice has urged Arsenal fans not to judge him on his £105m ($135m) price tag within "two weeks" after becoming Britain's most expensive player.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice became Britain's most expensive footballer when he moved to the Gunners from West Ham earlier this summer, surpassing the £100m ($129m) fee that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish. However, he insists that he is in it for the long haul at the Emirates Stadium, and hopes he will not be judged on his first fortnight at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Rice said: "I think five years ago I'd be dreaming about where I am now. I don't actually think about it. It is crazy to think 'yeah OK, I've been sold for £100m' but I haven't thought about it once. That's a price tag that is now attached to me. I just try to play football and enjoy myself. I don't try to put any added pressure on me. Me being myself is what's got me here. That isn't going to change now I'm at Arsenal. I'm still going to do things that I've done that have got me to Arsenal."

He added: "At the end, judge me on the price tag then, don't judge me after two or three weeks. Hopefully at the end, that's why I've come to Arsenal because I want to be a success and I want this club to be a success."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international also had interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, but his move to Arsenal has led to an injection of positivity, with legendary former boss Arsene Wenger claiming his old club are now favourites to win the Premier League title.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face Barcelona in their next pre-season friendly as their tour of the United States continues this week.