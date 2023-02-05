'Of course' - De Gea insists Man Utd will be able to cope without suspended Casemiro

David de Gea believes Manchester United will not miss Casemiro too much as they have a big enough squad to cope with the situation.

Man Utd won't miss Casemiro

Brazilian sent off against Crystal Palace

Will miss three matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro was shown a direct red card after he got involved in a physical altercation with Crystal Palace's Will Hughes. He grabbed Hughes by the throat, which prompted a VAR review to determine that he should be sent off.

But De Gea feels that despite the club missing Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay through injuries and Casemiro due to suspension, the Red Devils will be able to deal with the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to manutd.com, the goalkeeper said: "Of course. We are missing Christian, Scott, now Case, so yeah, it’s a bit tough. They are big players for us. Of course, we have more players. We have a big squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite going a man down, the Red Devils managed to register their fourth consecutive win in all competitions as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target for Erik ten Hag's side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian will now serve a three-match suspension, which means he will miss the Premier League double-header against Leeds United and a match against Leicester City. He will feature though in the club's Europa League knockout game against Barcelona in between.