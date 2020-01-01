De Bruyne reveals he may have suffered from coronavirus

The Man City star and his immediate relatives had a concerning time, but it appears they are now in the clear

Kevin De Bruyne believes he and his family may have contracted coronavirus while on lockdown in Manchester but they were not tested while ill.

The Man City playmaker was forced into the social distancing measures - like the rest of the United Kingdom - became of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the area.

De Bruyne revealed that there were several members of his household sick for a long period of time - but they recovered before confirming whether the issues were related to coronavirus.

"At the beginning of the lockdown my family was sick for eight or nine days," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

"It started with my little boy, then my older boy and then my wife, but I don't know if we had [coronavirus] or not.

"Luckily we are out of it and the last two or three weeks has been really good and we are finding a routine and everything so we are fine."

With the Premier League currently suspended indefinitely and training heavily restricted because of the health issue, players have had to find creative ways to keep fit.

De Bruyne says that the initial adjustment was hard to get used to, but now he fully in the swing of keeping himself conditioned.

"Well, the first two weeks was a little bit weird because I don’t know what’s going on," De Bruyne said.

"Then I managed to get a treadmill. I was swimming a little bit because I’m lucky to have a pool downstairs.

"I was doing a couple of lengths but now mostly I’m doing a run and I would say every other day I would choose between swimming and doing some exercise, so I’m keeping fairly good for what we can on our own, I guess."

He also revealed Man City were doing their bit to help guide the players in their fitness regimes.

"They send us like a fairly big programme," De Bruyne added.

"I think at the beginning of lockdown some of the gym physios went to the club and made videos of what we can do, different types of exercises.

"But there’s a few things that I like to do, obviously it’s more the running and the swimming exercise.

"I do a little bit in-between but I’m not one for sitting like an hour or two hours in a gym.

"I get bored of doing stuff on my own anyway so I prefer to do running, where I keep busy for myself and listen to some podcasts and all that stuff.”