'I thought Darwin had shrunk!' - Klopp aims Nunez jibe at Tsimikas as he mocks Liverpool defender's man bun

Jurgen Klopp has aimed a playful jibe at Kostas Tsimikas’ man bun, with the Liverpool boss telling the Greek defender: “I thought Darwin had shrunk.”

Greek defender sporting new look

Similar to that of Uruguayan striker

Boss has offered to trim his locks

WHAT HAPPENED? Tsimikas has returned to Anfield from the international break sporting longer hair than usual, forcing him to tie it up for training. He now bears a striking resemblance to Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, but Klopp is of the opinion that the Greece international should be trimming his locks – with the German coach even offering to take on that task.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp was spotted saying to Tsimikas on Liverpool’s latest ‘Inside Training’ video: “A good day and now this.” He went on to say: “No really! How much so I can cut it off? At first I thought Darwin had shrunk!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds boss was not the only member of the Anfield camp to suggest that Tsimikas was taking style inspiration from his South American team-mate. Trent Alexander-Arnold said “it looks a bit like Darwin”, while Mohamed Salah added: “Does he look like Darwin? He does!”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Nunez has endured a slow start to his time at Anfield on the back of a £64 million ($72m) summer transfer from Benfica, with only two goals scored and one red card collected, but the Reds will be hoping that the 23-year-old finds a spark when they return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Brighton.