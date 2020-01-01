Dani Olmo joins RB Leipzig for reported €20m fee plus bonuses

The highly rated playmaker has completed a move to Germany, bringing to an end his five year spell in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has completed a reported €20 million ($22m, £17m) move to from .

The 21-year-old has signed a four year deal with the outfit, with his final fee set to rise as high as €25 million ($22m, £17m) if he meets bonus targets.

Olmo will not be included in Leipzig's squad to face on Saturday, but he will link up with his new team-mates in training on Monday.

More to follow.