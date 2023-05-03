'Nah, you're alright' - Cristiano Ronaldo transfer suggestion prompts brutal response from National League club

English National League side Bromley FC brutally rejected a suggestion that they should sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo reportedly unhappy at Al-Nassr

Bromley jokingly suggested to sign Portuguese

But National League club gave blunt reply

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite 12 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions for his new club - including the first in a 4-0 rout of Al-Raed on Friday - controversy never seems too far away from Ronaldo off the pitch. Both manager Rudi Garcia and club president Musalli Al-Muammar have resigned since his arrival, and some reports are now suggesting that Ronaldo himself is already considering a move away from Al-Nassr. However, one possible destination has already been ruled out in tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Jokingly prompted by National League partner Vanarama that it wasn't "too late" for Ronaldo to join Bromley, the club responded bluntly: "Nah, you're alright."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo may be seeking an early departure from Saudi Arabia, there have been increasing reports that long-term adversary Lionel Messi may be on his way to the Gulf state. It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in renewing the Argentine's contract beyond the summer, leaving Pro League side Al-Hilal among his potential suitors - which also, inevitably, includes Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? For the Portugal star, though, he will be focused on dragging his side back into contention for the league title. Al-Nassr sit three points off the pace having played a game more than current leaders Al-Ittihad, with their next outing coming at home to Al-Khaleej.