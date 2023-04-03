'Monday surprise!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez treats kids with random lavish presents

Georgina Rodriguez has been splashing out on treats and showing off the gifts on social media.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo's family have enjoyed a pleasant start to the week in Saudi Arabia, with the superstar's partner Georgina Rodriguez having revealed some lavish gifts she has bought for her family with a post on Instagram. Rodriguez and Ronaldo have two children together and are enjoying life out in the Middle East after the footballer's move from Manchester United.

The presents include two giant toy electric cars, multiple Barbie dolls and something from Dior.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has never been shy when it comes to showing off his lavish lifestyle. The Portugal international has been spotted recently with Rodriguez in an £8.8 million ($11m) Bugatti Centodiec in Madrid. The former Manchester United man also paid off a £250,000 hotel bill before moving into his new house in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo's kids also appear to be enjoying life and have been spotted joining in wild celebrations after Al-Nassr came from behind to beat Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar will return to action on the pitch on Tuesday for Al-Nassr against Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League.