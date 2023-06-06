Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez celebrate their twins' sixth birthday with giant football and Little Mermaid-themed cakes

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrated Eva Maria and Mateo's sixth birthday with giant football and Little Mermaid-themed cakes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese footballer posted a picture on his social media accounts along with his partner Rodriguez and his other children to wish his twin children a happy birthday. Rodriguez also shared pictures of the celebration, where she was seen helping Eva blow out the candles on her giant mermaid cake wearing a white dress and diamond rings on her fingers.

Along with the picture Ronaldo wrote as a caption: "Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y'all."

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Ronaldo had flown to Madrid from Riyadh to celebrate their birthday along with his eldest son Cristiano Jr. and daughter Alana Martina.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is currently on his off-season break after finishing the 2022-23 campaign with Al-Nassr. He is set to return to action against Al-Shabab on July 20 in the Arab Club Champions Cup.