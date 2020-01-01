Coronavirus: Gor Mahia will respect FKF decision on KPL title – Polack

The British coach says he is not bothered with title talk if the league is called off saying his major concern remains the health of people

coach Steven Polack has stated they will go by the decision which will be reached by Football Federation (FKF) on who wins the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title if the season is ended.

On Tuesday, FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno told Goal they will be forced to end the league prematurely if the current situation of Covid-19 does not improve and declare the winner using the current table standings.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) is already suspended for three rounds of matches after the deadly Covid-19 virus was reported in the country.

If the league is cancelled today, then it means Gor Mahia will be crowned the champions for the fourth season in a row as they lead the log on 54 points, Kakamega are second on 47 while are third on 46 points.

The move did not go down well with Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula who feels they have done enough to win the league this season and said the only way to get the winner if the current campaign is called off, is to order for a play-off between Gor Mahia and Homeboyz.

Asked on the situation on Friday, Polack told Goal: “We have to do what the football association says you know if they say [Gor Mahia] gets the trophy fine if they say we face off in play-off fine.

“I am not really bothered about that really, I am more interested and concerned on people being healthy and whatever they [football association] decide we have to respect that, if they say play-off and if they say no play-off we go by that, I am just easy, I am calm, we have to go by what they say and I know they will find the way anyway.”

On his part, Shimanyula had earlier told Goal: “I don’t think awarding Gor Mahia the league will be a fair decision, we have all been fighting for the same aim to win the league and for us to be second means we are on course to win the title.”

“What [FKF] should do if indeed, we reach a situation where the league is stopped, then we must compel Gor Mahia and Homeboyz to face off in a play-off clash to decide the winner.”

The KPL has set April 4 as the tentative date for the league to resume.