Coronavirus: Gor Mahia must face Homeboyz in play-off to decide KPL winner – Shimanyula

The Kakamega-boss reveals to Goal they will not accept the decision to crown K’Ogalo if the KPL league ends prematurely

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula says he will not accept the move by Football Federation (FKF) to crown as Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions if the league is cancelled owing to coronavirus effect.

On Tuesday, FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno told Goal they will be forced to end the league prematurely if the current situation of Covid-19 does not improve and declare the winner using the current table standings.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) is already suspended for three rounds of matches after the deadly Covid-19 virus was reported in the country last Friday.

If the league is cancelled today, then it means Gor Mahia will be crowned the champions for the fourth season in a row as they lead the log on 54 points, Kakamega Homeboyz are second on 47 while are third on 46 points.

However, Shimanyula has disagreed with FKF, saying it will be fair if number one and two meet in a play-off battle to decide the winner of the current campaign.

“I don’t think awarding Gor Mahia the league will be a fair decision, we have all been fighting for the same aim to win the league and for us to be second means we are on course to win the title,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday.

“What FKF should do if indeed, we reach a situation where the league is stopped, then we must compel Gor Mahia and Homeboyz to face off in a play-off clash to decide the winner.

“The play-off should be played at Kasarani Stadium where fans from all walks of life will have the chance to see the best two teams in the league this season. Homeboyz had set their sight on the title and I know we will still beat Gor Mahia to the title.

“It will be a clash of the two best teams in Kenya history currently and it will be a better match than what we saw between Gor Mahia and AFC in the derby, and even President Uhuru Kenyatta should be invited to see the best teams ever for this season battle it out.”