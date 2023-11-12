Man Utd slayer Roony Bardghji heading to the Premier League?! Chelsea among clubs interested in 17-year-old Copenhagen wonderkid following Champions League heroics

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs looking to sign Copehagen's Roony Bardghji, who scored against Manchester United midweek.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per a report from The Sun, the 17-year-old is already being observed by a number of Premier League teams. Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are reportedly among his biggest fans. However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take a minority stake in United, the team Bardghji scored against in midweek, is also interested, although he would like to sign him for Nice, another club he owns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player, who was born in Kuwait, had an immediate impact on Copenhagen's first team during the previous campaign. And he has established himself as a regular this season, reaching his zenith with his incredible late game-winner in the 4-3 comeback victory over 10-man United. He has scored 16 goals for Copenhagen in 65 games overall, including 11 in 24 games this season.

WHAT NEXT? Bardghji will next be in action when Copenhagen takes on Viborg on November 25.