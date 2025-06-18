This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 top scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

GOAL brings you a list of the leading marksmen in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup is in full swing, with 32 teams from around the globe converging in the U.S. for a revamped and high-stakes edition of the tournament.

Redesigned to mirror the format of the traditional World Cup, this fresh version brings together some of football's biggest names and star-studded squads.

European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Bayern Munich headline the action, while MLS sides Inter Miami, LAFC, and the Seattle Sounders fly the flag for North America. With pride, prestige, and prize money on the line, the world's elite are not only chasing the trophy, they're also gunning for top scorer bragging rights.

Leading the charge is Kylian Mbappe, fresh off clinching the European Golden Shoe for 2024-25, joined by Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Ousmane Dembele, who recently lifted the Champions League trophy with PSG.

And then there's Lionel Messi, still a threat as he nears 38. The Olympic gold medalist has netted five goals in five previous Club World Cup matches and boasts three titles to his name.

Here's a look at the players setting the scoring charts alight at this year's Club World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Standings

PlayerTeamGoals
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich3
Thomas MüllerBayern Munich2
Michael OliseBayern Munich2
Kingsley ComanBayern Munich2
Sacha BoeyBayern Munich1
Fabián RuizParis Saint-Germain1
Cristian RoldanSeattle Sounders1
Igor JesusBotafogo1
VitinhaParis Saint-Germain1
Kang-in LeeParis Saint-Germain1
Senny MayuluParis Saint-Germain1
Jair CunhaBotafogo1
Luiz AraújoFlamengo1
Enzo FernándezChelsea1
Pedro NetoChelsea1
Miguel MerentielBoca Juniors1
Giorgian de ArrascaetaFlamengo1
Ángel Di MaríaBenfica1
Rodrigo BattagliaBoca Juniors1
Nicolás OtamendiBenfica1
Facundo ColidioRiver Plate1
Sebastián DriussiRiver Plate1
Yūsuke MatsuoUrawa Red Diamonds1
Maximiliano MezaRiver Plate1
Iqraam RaynersMamelodi Sundowns1
Sergio RamosMonterrey1
Lautaro MartínezInter1

