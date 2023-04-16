Ciro Immobile suffers fractured rib and spinal injury after car collides with tram, Lazio confirm

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has been involved in a car accident involving a tram near the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio have confirmed that striker Ciro Immobile has sustained a "spinal cord sprain" and a fractured rib after being involved in a car accident involving a tram.

The Serie A club have confirmed that the centre-forward was involved in a collision that saw his car effectively 'destroyed'.

A statement from Lazio has confirmed the extent of Immobile's injuries, although videos showed that he was able to walk away from the accident.

They wrote: "The medical staff of S.S. Lazio announces that today, following a car accident, the player Ciro Immobile suffered a spinal cord sprain and a compound fracture of the right XI rib.

"His condition is currently good. The player remains under observation in the emergency medicine ward directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic in Rome."

Italy 24 reports that the accident occurred in Rome, near Ponte Matteotti, which is just five minutes from the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio's home ground.

The Mirror, quoting reports in Italy, claims that his two daughters were in the car. All three were taken to hospital but there has been no update on the condition of his children, although initial reports suggested that they were not seriously hurt.

The report also claims that Immobile told people at the scene that the tram "went through a red light" and then made contact with his vehicle.

He said, as seen in videos posted on social media: "The tram went through a red light. Luckily I'm fine, my arm just hurts a little." Immobile also accompanied an injured person to the ambulance, asking after their condition.

Immobile, one of the leading goalscorers in Serie A history, has been in fine form for his club this season and netted for Lazio on Saturday evening, from the penalty spot, as they beat Spezia 3-0.

Lazio are currently second in the league standings, with 61 points, although they remain 14 adrift of runaway leaders Napoli.

Immobile has scored 12 goals in all competitions this term and remains Lazio's captain.